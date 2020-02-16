|
|
Carole Leslie McCoy, 73, of Chester, formerly of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Born November 22, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Jane B. Simpson, and was also preceded in death by her husband, James Dewey McCoy, Sr. Leslie was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Petersburg. After 38 years of dedicated service, she retired as a Computer Specialist from Fort Lee. She cherished each moment she had with her children and grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy McCoy, Jr. and wife, Kelly; Michelle English and husband, Shane; Stacey McCoy; seven grandchildren, Madison & Alaina McCoy, Chris, Zachery, Nicholas & Jake English, Mackenzie McCoy; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Edwards and husband, Tim; and other extended family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with Pastor Joe Lewis officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, VA 23832 or to Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020