J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911

CAROLINE REBECCA HURST

CAROLINE REBECCA HURST Obituary
Caroline Rebecca Hurst died peacefully in her bed during the early morning hours of February 17th at Hamilton West Adult home.
Caroline was born on March 3rd 1950 in North Caroline at the Fort Bragg Army hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Scarborough Hurst and father, William W. Hurst Sr.
She is survived by her brother, William W. Hurst Jr., who resides near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Caroline graduated from Prince George High School and then attended Radford University for 2 years on a teaching scholarship.
Caroline left school succumbing to schizophrenia and spent the first half of her adult life being cared for at home by her father. The second half of her adult life she spent at the Hamilton West Adult home where she always spoke highly of her caregivers at the home, Anelisa and Marco.
Miss Hurst will be interred at Southlawn Memorial Park at 2:00 on Wednesday, February 19th, where there will be a short ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to Hamilton West.

Arrangements are being handled by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 18, 2020
