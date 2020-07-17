Gloria, Fontellia, Lunita, Robert & Wayne

We were so sad to hear about the passing of Ms. Carolyn. I know that this is a difficult time for all of you. A Mothers love is so special, and we encourage you to hold on to those wonderful memories of her. We wish we had the words to make this easier, but please know we will be praying for all of you! Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of your mother. If you need help with anything, emotional support, or just a shoulder to cry on, know that we are here for you.



Darren & Michelle Parham