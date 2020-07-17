1/1
CAROLYN A WALKER
1949 - 2020
Mrs. Carolyn A. Walker, 70, of 12421 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie entered eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center.
A native of Dinwiddie, she was born August 2, 1949 to the late Josephine Williams. Mrs. Walker was a faithful member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her late husband Clifton L. Walker.
Carolyn confessed Christ at a young age and joined Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, VA before joining Olive Branch Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Usher Board, Sister Sharing, and the Helping Hands ministries. She truly loved her church family especially assisting with the children during activities.
Carolyn is survived by her loving and devoted children, Wayne N. Williams (Sandra) of Sandston, Fontellia B. Yates (Gregory) of Petersburg, Gloria Browder-Parham (Dennis) of Dinwiddie, Lunita N. Browder of Petersburg, and Robert M. Browder, Jr. (Deidra) of Midlothian; Step-daughter Kathy Clanton; God-children, Dion Coleman, LaTisha Browder (Karen), Dikita Walker, Tonise Tucker and Sherry Lewis; Grandchildren whom she adored, Ashley Bailey, Desmane Coles, Amani Morgan, Jasmine Parham, DayShawn Starke, DeAndre Horne (Chelsea), Montrell Yates, Taliah Gilliam, Talayha Gilliam, Diamond Williams, Jade Williams, Wayne Williams, Jr., Shandreka Clanton, Michelle Clanton, Sandton Browder, Emanuel Browder, and Sequoia Browder ; Great-grandchildren, Amon Morgan and Carmen Horne; Siblings Mary Cosby, Helen O. Williams-West, Joyce Williams, Able Williams and Ivy Williams; sister-inlaws, Francis Walker, Mildred Myrick, and Ruth Walker; Devoted niece, Deborah Raines (Oliver); host of nieces, nephews, cousins- too many to name; Devoted cousins, Beverly Pugh, Brenda Smith, Deborah Taylor, Patricia Taylor, Gary Taylor, Wayne Taylor and Otis Taylor Jr.; Devoted friends, Shirley Browder, Lillie Mae Walker, Deborah Grandison, and Barbara Ellis, and Gail Perry.
Carolyn had extended families which include the Browder family of Dinwiddie, the Taylor family of West Petersburg, Walker family of Dinwiddie and Williams family of Sutherland.
A graveside service for Carolyn Walker will be held 11AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Dinwiddie VA; Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10-8 pm at the Petersburg Chapel.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William & Dorothy Walker
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eddie Jeff Jones
Friend
July 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gayle and Jamar Bailey
Friend
July 16, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. If there is anything I can do to help please let me know.
Joann and Gerald Branch
Friend
July 16, 2020
Gloria, Fontellia, Lunita, Robert & Wayne
We were so sad to hear about the passing of Ms. Carolyn. I know that this is a difficult time for all of you. A Mothers love is so special, and we encourage you to hold on to those wonderful memories of her. We wish we had the words to make this easier, but please know we will be praying for all of you! Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of your mother. If you need help with anything, emotional support, or just a shoulder to cry on, know that we are here for you.
Darren & Michelle Parham
July 16, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family. May God comfort you now and in the coming days. Keep your faith and be safe
Charlotte Hayes Meredith
Friend
July 16, 2020
Lunita, my condolences to you and your family. May your memories bring you comfort and God's love bring you peace.
Denise Short
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to Lunita and her family during this time. Please know that I pray God's abundant blessings, strength, and comfort for you all.
Sandra Parker
Friend
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jean Stretcher-Dillard
Friend
July 16, 2020
Valencia Wynn
July 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mollie North
Friend
July 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Rita Nichols
Coworker
July 15, 2020
To Desmane, Jasmine, and family our hearts are saddened. We will continue to pray for you all❤
Theresa,Teonna and Cj Coles
Family
July 15, 2020
Sincere condolences to Robert,Deidra,and family . Love New Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church
Clyde Doxey Jr, Pastor
Cynthia Doxey, First Lady
NCFBC
Family
July 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Glenda Butler
July 15, 2020
My condolences go out to the Walker and Browder family May God richly bless you and keep you in his care
pastor and First Lady Thompson
July 14, 2020
My condolences goes out to the Walker and Browder family. Rest assured mom (Virginia Brown) and MS. Carolyn are together once again.
Edith Greene
Neighbor
