Mrs. Carolyn A. Walker, 70, of 12421 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie entered eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center.
A native of Dinwiddie, she was born August 2, 1949 to the late Josephine Williams. Mrs. Walker was a faithful member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her late husband Clifton L. Walker.
Carolyn confessed Christ at a young age and joined Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, VA before joining Olive Branch Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Usher Board, Sister Sharing, and the Helping Hands ministries. She truly loved her church family especially assisting with the children during activities.
Carolyn is survived by her loving and devoted children, Wayne N. Williams (Sandra) of Sandston, Fontellia B. Yates (Gregory) of Petersburg, Gloria Browder-Parham (Dennis) of Dinwiddie, Lunita N. Browder of Petersburg, and Robert M. Browder, Jr. (Deidra) of Midlothian; Step-daughter Kathy Clanton; God-children, Dion Coleman, LaTisha Browder (Karen), Dikita Walker, Tonise Tucker and Sherry Lewis; Grandchildren whom she adored, Ashley Bailey, Desmane Coles, Amani Morgan, Jasmine Parham, DayShawn Starke, DeAndre Horne (Chelsea), Montrell Yates, Taliah Gilliam, Talayha Gilliam, Diamond Williams, Jade Williams, Wayne Williams, Jr., Shandreka Clanton, Michelle Clanton, Sandton Browder, Emanuel Browder, and Sequoia Browder ; Great-grandchildren, Amon Morgan and Carmen Horne; Siblings Mary Cosby, Helen O. Williams-West, Joyce Williams, Able Williams and Ivy Williams; sister-inlaws, Francis Walker, Mildred Myrick, and Ruth Walker; Devoted niece, Deborah Raines (Oliver); host of nieces, nephews, cousins- too many to name; Devoted cousins, Beverly Pugh, Brenda Smith, Deborah Taylor, Patricia Taylor, Gary Taylor, Wayne Taylor and Otis Taylor Jr.; Devoted friends, Shirley Browder, Lillie Mae Walker, Deborah Grandison, and Barbara Ellis, and Gail Perry.
Carolyn had extended families which include the Browder family of Dinwiddie, the Taylor family of West Petersburg, Walker family of Dinwiddie and Williams family of Sutherland.
A graveside service for Carolyn Walker will be held 11AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Dinwiddie VA; Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10-8 pm at the Petersburg Chapel.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.