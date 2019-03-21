|
Carolyn Day Russell passed away Sunday, March 17, at home with her children by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coach Roland C. Day and Catherine Gayle Day; her husband of 62 years, Dr. William B. Russell; and her sisters, Margaret D. West and Dorothy D. Parsons.
She is survived by her children, "Coach" William B. Russell Jr. (Beth), Catherine R. Pruett (Alan), Elizabeth Russell-Kozak (Barry), and Thomas B. Russell (Kit), six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
Mrs. Russell was born October 23, 1927, in Petersburg, Virginia. She had many fond memories of spending summers at Willcox Lake teaching swimming lessons. After high school, Mrs. Russell graduated as a certified dental assistant, working several years prior to marrying her husband in 1954. She was a devoted wife and mother and lovingly put her family first. She supported all of their school, sports, and church activities and events over many years. She loved to bowl in both women's and mixed leagues for many years, and she was able to continue this hobby later in life with Wii bowling.
She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior and a member of Tabb Street Presbyterian Church for 62 years. She spent many hours at the church helping with the Friday Bible Class luncheon, leading a Women's Circle Group and Sunday evening dinners.
Funeral arrangements are through J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Petersburg. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, at 3:30 p.m. at Tabb Street Presbyterian Church, 27 W. Tabb Street, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabb Street Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 831, Petersburg, VA 23804.
The family would like to thank our mother's many "special" friends at Dunlop House Assisted Living who brought her much kindness and joy, and her special care giver, Normita Pollard, and our family friend, Jim Katcham.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019