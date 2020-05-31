CAROLYN JOYCE JOHNSON BURWELL
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Carolyn Joyce Johnson Burwell, 73, of Petersburg, VA, entered into entered rest Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Johnston Willis Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1947 to the late Bertha L. Battle and Richard M. Johnson.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her step-father, James Battle; maternal grandparents, Walter G. and Cora Hill; parental grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Richard M. Johnson, Sr.; sister, Delores "Bonnie" Johnson; brothers, Richard M. Johnson III, and Larry Battle; aunts, Groaslean Talley and Bessie Johnson; and uncles, Raymond Hill and Walter L. Hill.

She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Carolyn was a graduate of Peabody High School, Class of 1965. She was also a graduate of John Tyler Community college. She was employed as a Register Nurse retiring from Central State Hospital.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving and devoted family and friends: one brother, James G. "Bookey" Battle (Felita); a sister, Carmen C. Jackson; aunt, Edmonia H. Lewis; nieces, Camille Royal (Elder Keith Royal), Dr. Sheilandice H. Brown, April Y. Brown, Riquitia D. Williams, Taylor R. Battle, Awyna Battle and CheCora Battle; great nieces and great nephews, Asjah Royal, Tiara Royal, Christopher Royal (Demetrius), and Justin Royal (Jasmine); great-great nieces and nephews, Kayla Brown, Sydney Royal, Laylannie Royal, Kevon Brown and Tony Hawkins, Jr.; friends, Ida Edwards, Tommy Woodfin, Geraldine and Robert Pegram, Cheryl "Dee" Jarratt, Wardy Chamberlain, Michael Robinson, Geraldine Harris, Chessie Brown, Debra Smith, Tina Wilson and Mary Prather; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Brenda Cherry, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 30, 2020
Carolyn was my classmate at Peabody, class of 65. We were friends and she was a very nice young lady. I am so sorry for your family loss.
Tommy Jarratt
Friend
May 30, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
May 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Carolyn. Hold on to your precious memories. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Delores J Bland
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dorothy Walker
Coworker
May 29, 2020
DMay the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Delores mattox Jones
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
Sympathies and condolences to the Battle family. You all are in our hearts and prayers. RIP, my buddy!
Anna M. Wilsons babies TinaWilson
Friend
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charles Townes
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved