Ms. Carolyn Joyce Johnson Burwell, 73, of Petersburg, VA, entered into entered rest Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Johnston Willis Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1947 to the late Bertha L. Battle and Richard M. Johnson.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her step-father, James Battle; maternal grandparents, Walter G. and Cora Hill; parental grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Richard M. Johnson, Sr.; sister, Delores "Bonnie" Johnson; brothers, Richard M. Johnson III, and Larry Battle; aunts, Groaslean Talley and Bessie Johnson; and uncles, Raymond Hill and Walter L. Hill.
She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Carolyn was a graduate of Peabody High School, Class of 1965. She was also a graduate of John Tyler Community college. She was employed as a Register Nurse retiring from Central State Hospital.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving and devoted family and friends: one brother, James G. "Bookey" Battle (Felita); a sister, Carmen C. Jackson; aunt, Edmonia H. Lewis; nieces, Camille Royal (Elder Keith Royal), Dr. Sheilandice H. Brown, April Y. Brown, Riquitia D. Williams, Taylor R. Battle, Awyna Battle and CheCora Battle; great nieces and great nephews, Asjah Royal, Tiara Royal, Christopher Royal (Demetrius), and Justin Royal (Jasmine); great-great nieces and nephews, Kayla Brown, Sydney Royal, Laylannie Royal, Kevon Brown and Tony Hawkins, Jr.; friends, Ida Edwards, Tommy Woodfin, Geraldine and Robert Pegram, Cheryl "Dee" Jarratt, Wardy Chamberlain, Michael Robinson, Geraldine Harris, Chessie Brown, Debra Smith, Tina Wilson and Mary Prather; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Brenda Cherry, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 31, 2020.