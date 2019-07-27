|
Carolyn K. Sheffield, 90, of Sandston, formerly of Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Born in New London, Connecticut, on June 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Cari Hendrix Kirkis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew H. Sheffield Jr. on May 9, 2019.
She was a retired LPN for Dr. Alvin Cohen, Petersburg, and a member & former President of the American Legion Unit #284, Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by three daughters, Diane W. Bell of Sutherland, Nancy Ellis of Petersburg and Virginia Sheffield (Tracy Hahn) of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Andrew H. Sheffield III of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Daniel Bell, Daniel Fahy (Liz), Carol Prior, David Prior and Elizabeth Sheffield Rosen; a brother, Cecil Kirkis of North Hill, Pennsylvania; numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks for all who have assisted with Carolyn's care the last few years, including the Colonial Heights American Legion Post #284, Encompass Hospice Care and Hall's Care Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or SPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 27 to July 28, 2019