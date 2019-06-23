Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN KOLB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN S. KOLB

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROLYN S. KOLB Obituary
Carolyn Spears Kolb, 100 years old, of Petersburg, VA, was peacefully received into the arms of the Lord on June 21, 2019, to join her parents, Claude and Eugenia Spears of South Carolina; her sister, Deena and her husband of 58 years, Harold Kolb. She is survived by their children, Nancy Fast (Lowell), Kathy Zehler (John) and Phil Kolb; grandchildren, Amy Hobgood (Hal), Emily Fishburne (Procter), Molly Parker (James); great-grandchildren, Harry, Jack, Lane, Molly, Blair and Jimmy. She attended Meredith College in Raleigh before marrying Harold two days after Pearl Harbor. Carolyn was a proud army wife, moving from Fort Bragg to various army bases before settling in Petersburg in 1953. She was a devoted charter member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church, where she faithfully served her God, and was currently a member of Second Baptist Church. Carolyn worked at Walnut Hill Elementary School and volunteered at the hospital. She will be lovingly remembered for her southern charm, love of music, books, the beach, playing bridge and above all, her dedication to family. The family would like to thank her Dunlop "Angels" for their loving care for the past four years. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Second Baptist Church, followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now