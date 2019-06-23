|
Carolyn Spears Kolb, 100 years old, of Petersburg, VA, was peacefully received into the arms of the Lord on June 21, 2019, to join her parents, Claude and Eugenia Spears of South Carolina; her sister, Deena and her husband of 58 years, Harold Kolb. She is survived by their children, Nancy Fast (Lowell), Kathy Zehler (John) and Phil Kolb; grandchildren, Amy Hobgood (Hal), Emily Fishburne (Procter), Molly Parker (James); great-grandchildren, Harry, Jack, Lane, Molly, Blair and Jimmy. She attended Meredith College in Raleigh before marrying Harold two days after Pearl Harbor. Carolyn was a proud army wife, moving from Fort Bragg to various army bases before settling in Petersburg in 1953. She was a devoted charter member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church, where she faithfully served her God, and was currently a member of Second Baptist Church. Carolyn worked at Walnut Hill Elementary School and volunteered at the hospital. She will be lovingly remembered for her southern charm, love of music, books, the beach, playing bridge and above all, her dedication to family. The family would like to thank her Dunlop "Angels" for their loving care for the past four years. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Second Baptist Church, followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 23 to June 24, 2019