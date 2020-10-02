1/1
CAROLYN TENCH HARRISON
Carolyn Tench Harrison passed away September 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald C. Harrison; daughters, Christie Harrison Tipton (Jeff) and Kadee Harrison Rodenbo (Jerry); grandchildren, Bailey and Dalton Tipton, and Dillon and Kendal Rodenbo; and best friend of over 63 years, Donna Y. Martin. Our Mama never liked being the center of attention, so at her request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Northstar Academy, 8055 Shrader Road, Richmond, VA 23294 in the memory of Carolyn T. Harrison aka Dillon's Nana. Friends and family are invited to 106 Briarcliffe Court, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the life of Carolyn to share fond memories of the happiness and joy she brought to us all. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
