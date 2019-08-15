|
On Friday, August 9, 2019, our hearts were saddened and life changed for us as we once knew it, when Carolyn Tucker of Petersburg, VA, peacefully transitioned into the arms of the Lord for her eternal home.
Left to cherish her memories are, her husband, Bernard L. Tucker of Petersburg; children, Bryan K. Tucker and Toni Tucker-Davis (Lamont) of Chesterfield; mother, Ernestine B. Hall of Petersburg; and sister, Deborah H. Wilson of Chesterfield.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17th, at 11 a.m., Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, where Rev. Lamont Hobbs is Pastor Hobbs. Rev, John Phillips, officiating and Pastor Tony Mariweather, eulogizing. Interment will be at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Funeral services are under the directions of the Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. (804)324-5529.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019