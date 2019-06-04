|
Carolynn Marie Jones, 68, went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 2, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born in Matagorda, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary L. and Kenneth Q. Moore. She was survived by her husband of 33 years, Keith F. Jones; a daughter, Relynn Dare Johnson (Bill Johnson); two sons, Keith F. Jones Jr. (Rhonda Jones) and Kristopher W. Jones; and numerous grandchildren. As her father was in the Air Force, Carolynn had the opportunity to live in many places, including Canada and Alaska. Her family settled in Hopewell and she graduated from Hopewell High School. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, fishing and was active in her church, River's Edge Bible Church. A memorial service will be held at River's Edge Bible Church at 11311 James River Dr., Hopewell, VA, on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 4600 Cox Road Ste. 130, Glen Allen VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 4 to June 5, 2019