Mr. Carrell Hines, Sr., formerly of Petersburg departed this life Monday, November 23, 2020 in Fallingwater, WV.
Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., pastor, Good Shepherd Baptist Church, eulogist. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841. Please visit for online condolences: www.blandfuneralhomes.com.