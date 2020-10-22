Mrs. Carri F. Howard Hill, age 58, of Petersburg, VA, peacefully transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ezekiel Howard and Edith F. Howard.
She attended Michigan State University and was a graduate of Petersburg General Hospital School of Nursing. Carri worked as a Registered Nurse in Richmond, VA, in various positions to name a few: administration, critical care, psychiatry and the emergency room. Mrs. Hill was an exceptionally skilled, loving and compassionate nurse.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church at a young aga and later became a devoted member of the West End Assembly of God in Richmond, VA.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her spouse, Broderick A. Hill, Sr.; daughter, Christen Marie Hill; two sons, Broderick A. Hill, Jr. and Benjamin H. Hill; several cousins, Diane Heggie Jones (Reginald), Calvin Freeman (Joan), Carolyn Cassel (Alfred), Regina Jones, James Freeman (Karen), Phillip Freeman, and Brenda Clemmons (Andrew), devoted friends, Celeste Dove, Joyce Neblett-Adams and Dr. Harinder Dhindsa; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Road, Richmond, VA, Pastor Bobby Lofton, officiating. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Viewing for Mrs. Howard-Hill will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the church.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.