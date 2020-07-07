Our hearts were saddened on July 4, 2020. Carrie Ann Batts of 25615 Weakley Rd., North Dinwiddie (Piney Beach) peacefully transitioned from Earth to her Heavenly reward while at Riverview Rehab.
Carrie, a lifelong resident of Dinwiddie County was born April 3, 1921 to the late Mamie and Robert Goode. She was preceded in death by five children; Roger Batts, Willie Batts, Annie Mae Fields, Elaine Coles, Maxine Coles, and one grandson, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister.
Carrie was baptized at an early age at Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie. She loved the Lord, her church, and her Pastor. For all that knew her, knew that she loved to be called "Grandma". She was the Grandma of the community. Everyone that came in contact with her wanted to call her Grandma. She would always respond with a laugh and "Yes, you can call me Grandma".
Left to cherish her memories, one devoted son, Howard Batts; one sister, Elva (Marvin) Warren of Portsmouth, VA; her seventeen grandchildren, Cynthia Cunningham, Michael Fields, Robert Fields, Monty Batts, Terri Batts, Grey Batts, Rodney Batts, Annette Beasley, Kerrington Blackwell, Vincent Blackwell, Marvin Coles, Tracy Hinton, Dion Coles, Arnold Coles, Nay Coles, Tony Coles, Kenya Batts, and Kimberley Anderson; 25 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
A host of nieces and nephews, two devoted nieces, Shelia Tann and Sharon Stegall; a devoted nephew, Maurice Harper, other relatives and friends that she truly loved, among them, devoted friends, Pastor Kevin Northam, Pastor Kippy Lundy, and Carvell Phillips. She will truly be missed.
Graveside services for Carrie Batts will be held, 1 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Bishop Kippy Lundy, officiating; Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogizing.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the Petersburg Chapel from 10-8 pm
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us