Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family

Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family

Mrs. Carrie Batts, 99, of 25615 Weakley Road, North Dinwiddie, (Piney Beach) entered into eternal rest peacefully Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at the River View on the Appomattox Health and Rehab Center, Hopewell.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store