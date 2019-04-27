Hurry now and open a window and let her fly for my Angel has her wings … Carrie Elizabeth Johnson-Pegram has departed this earthly life for a life she was surely destined for in Heaven. Carrie was the first daughter born to parents Mary H. (Winfield) Johnson and Willie Lee Johnson on November 13, 1960, in Lunenburg County, Virginia. She completed most of her formative years of school in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. She attended Richard Bland College of the College of William and Mary, where she received her Associate's of Science Degree and later completed her formal education at Saint Leo College at Fort Lee, VA ,where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and graduated summa cum laude. She accomplished all of this while beginning her almost forty-year career in service to the Commonwealth of Virginia. Her employment included the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, VCU and Virginia Department of Medical Assistance. The majority of her working years (38) were spent with Southside Virginia Training Center until her transition to Central State Hospital, where she served until her passing as the Virginia Sickness and Disability (VSDP) Coordinator in the Human Resources Department.



Carrie received the Right Hand of Fellowship at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, where she was a faithful and active member and a dutiful steward of the Greeters Committee. Her smile and Sunday morning were an amazing combination. Carrie loved spending time with her family and her friends and she was an avid reader and doll collector. Caring for others was her calling and she answered each time humbly and without hesitation.



Carrie was predeceased by both of her parents, her maternal and paternal grandparents and two brothers consumed at a young age, Thomas and Charles Johnson.



She leaves to cherish loving thoughts and precious memories her devoted husband, Benjamin Pegram and his son, Benjamin Jr.; three brothers, Alfred Johnson of DeWitt and Willie and Alex Johnson of Petersburg; two sisters, Rosa Johnson Woodyear (Gary) of New York and Katharine Johnson Ridley (James) of Petersburg; five brother in-laws gained in her union, Roy (Bobbie Jean), Kirk (Sherry), John (Linda), Charles (Alma) and Randy Pegram; three sister-in-laws, Sandra Pegram (Danny), Sarah Gholson (Waverly) and Leslie Yates (Dexter); one granddaughter and a host of beloved nieces and nephews, one whom she nurtured, Jarrod Johnson.

Finally, her SVTC and Central State Hospital family was one she treasured who will remember her with sadness.



We are now only shattered pieces of the beautiful picture that was her. Our hearts are saddened and charged to carry a great loss but with grace and dignity as she would have done.



Funeral services for Carrie Johnson Pegram will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, Va 23803.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803, 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019