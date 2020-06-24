CARRIE GIBBS
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Lee Gibbs, 86, of Petersburg, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born in Dinwiddie County on May 19, 1934 to the late James H. Gibbs Sr. and Alice Leibert Gibbs, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lynn Mayton; a brother, James H. Gibbs, Jr.; and a nephew, Forrest Mayton. Mrs. Gibbs was a member of Ocran United Methodist Church.
She is survived by sisters, Margaret M. Lewis and Katherine G. Mayton; niece, Carol L. Fisher; and nephew, Russell Gibbs.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ocran United Methodist Church Cemetery, 20221 Cox Road, Sutherland, Virginia 23885.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ocran United Methodist Church or the Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund, 311 S. Jefferson Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ocran United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved