Carrie Lee Gibbs, 86, of Petersburg, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born in Dinwiddie County on May 19, 1934 to the late James H. Gibbs Sr. and Alice Leibert Gibbs, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lynn Mayton; a brother, James H. Gibbs, Jr.; and a nephew, Forrest Mayton. Mrs. Gibbs was a member of Ocran United Methodist Church.
She is survived by sisters, Margaret M. Lewis and Katherine G. Mayton; niece, Carol L. Fisher; and nephew, Russell Gibbs.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ocran United Methodist Church Cemetery, 20221 Cox Road, Sutherland, Virginia 23885.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ocran United Methodist Church or the Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund, 311 S. Jefferson Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.