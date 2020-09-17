Mr. Carrol Nathaniel Hinton, Jr., 48, affectionately known as "Man" of 25611 Weakley Road, North Dinwiddie, (Piney Beach) Virginia transitioned from this life suddenly at his residence on Monday, September 14, 2020.



Carrol was born February 2, 1972, to Carrol Sr. and Karen Hinton of Petersburg, Virginia. Carrol was educated in the Petersburg Public School system. He confessed Christ at a young age and became a member of the Church of God In Christ, Petersburg, Virginia. Later he became a disciple of the Spirit of Life Christian Church, Blackstone, Virginia where he served as a faithful member on the Media Ministry under the leadership of Pastor Kippy L. Lundy. He was a long time employee with James River Stucco. After leaving there, he worked at Ollie Salumeria.



Carrol was a loving, caring, kind, generous, humorous, and loyal person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. Carrol loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and watching sports. He made it known to the world that he was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He will truly be missed.



He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Tracy Hinton, one devoted daughter Ciara Hinton Wyatt of Petersburg, VA, two devoted sons, Jamar Hinton and Javon Hinton of North Dinwiddie (Piney Beach) VA.; three grandchildren Nova Hinton, Naison Hinton and Drayden Woodson; loving parents Carrol Sr. and Karen Hinton; three loving sisters, Carolyn Harris, Petersburg, VA., Karen Joyner Richmond, VA.and Carla Hinton Petersburg, VA.;four bothers-in-law, Marvin Coles (Bertha) of Sutherland, Derek Joyner of Richmond, VA., Carrington Blackwell and Vincent Batts of Petersburg, VA.; uncles Eddie Hinton and Percy (Herbert) Hinton, Franklin Harris, Henry Harris; aunts Mildred Walker (Willie), Wilma Stokes, Ruth Reed, Ethel Wheat, Emma Ruffin (Ralph), and Ruby Hinton; nephews Antoine Whitaker, Justin Whitaker, Dequan Coles, Keiyan Price, Jr. and Derek Joyner, Jr.; nieces Shaniece Coles, Char'Danette Julye, and Shannon Batts; great nephews Jace Coles and Camelo Coles; a host of other relatives and friends, to include the Piney Beach and West Petersburg Commnunities.



Public viewing will be 10 am to 8 pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at the funeral home-Petersburg Chapel.



A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, VA.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. (804) 863-4411.

