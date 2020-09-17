1/1
CARROL NATHANIEL HINTON JR.
1972 - 2020
Mr. Carrol Nathaniel Hinton, Jr., 48, affectionately known as "Man" of 25611 Weakley Road, North Dinwiddie, (Piney Beach) Virginia transitioned from this life suddenly at his residence on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Carrol was born February 2, 1972, to Carrol Sr. and Karen Hinton of Petersburg, Virginia. Carrol was educated in the Petersburg Public School system. He confessed Christ at a young age and became a member of the Church of God In Christ, Petersburg, Virginia. Later he became a disciple of the Spirit of Life Christian Church, Blackstone, Virginia where he served as a faithful member on the Media Ministry under the leadership of Pastor Kippy L. Lundy. He was a long time employee with James River Stucco. After leaving there, he worked at Ollie Salumeria.

Carrol was a loving, caring, kind, generous, humorous, and loyal person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. Carrol loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and watching sports. He made it known to the world that he was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He will truly be missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Tracy Hinton, one devoted daughter Ciara Hinton Wyatt of Petersburg, VA, two devoted sons, Jamar Hinton and Javon Hinton of North Dinwiddie (Piney Beach) VA.; three grandchildren Nova Hinton, Naison Hinton and Drayden Woodson; loving parents Carrol Sr. and Karen Hinton; three loving sisters, Carolyn Harris, Petersburg, VA., Karen Joyner Richmond, VA.and Carla Hinton Petersburg, VA.;four bothers-in-law, Marvin Coles (Bertha) of Sutherland, Derek Joyner of Richmond, VA., Carrington Blackwell and Vincent Batts of Petersburg, VA.; uncles Eddie Hinton and Percy (Herbert) Hinton, Franklin Harris, Henry Harris; aunts Mildred Walker (Willie), Wilma Stokes, Ruth Reed, Ethel Wheat, Emma Ruffin (Ralph), and Ruby Hinton; nephews Antoine Whitaker, Justin Whitaker, Dequan Coles, Keiyan Price, Jr. and Derek Joyner, Jr.; nieces Shaniece Coles, Char'Danette Julye, and Shannon Batts; great nephews Jace Coles and Camelo Coles; a host of other relatives and friends, to include the Piney Beach and West Petersburg Commnunities.

Public viewing will be 10 am to 8 pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at the funeral home-Petersburg Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, VA.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. (804) 863-4411.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

7 entries
September 16, 2020
To Bishop Kippy Lundy (My Son In The Gospel) we are sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and The Spirit Of Life Church Family. God bless and strengthen you all even at this very hour.
Apostle Bagley
Family
September 16, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May you and your family find strength to endure in the coming days. Deloris M. GILLIAM
Deloris Gilliam
Friend
September 16, 2020
U will truly be missed my childhood friend
Sharon Street
Friend
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Carrol will truly be missed. All that he had been through he never complained, always kept a smile on his face. Shocking lost here! Rest easy "C" . . . . Rest easy!!!!!!
Barndon Coles
Family
September 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angelique S. Gilliam
September 16, 2020
You will forever be my favorite male cousin! You were always such a great person, to everyone! You never complained! As a matter of fact, you were always more concerned with how I was doing or what was going on with me. I will miss your laughter! Everyone who knew you is forever changed because you were a part of our lives, and will forever be in our hearts. Thank you for being such a pure encourager, always rooting others on, and just an all around genuine person in all that you did! Rest well! No more physical complications! Hug Granny for me and all of our other family that welcomed you home! You are forever loved! ❤
Lisa Thomas
Family
September 16, 2020
"C" we meet many moons ago , reminiscing on our Sunday conversations in that media booth at Spirit of Life Church!! A genuine dude full of laughs and encouragement. Tracy, Jamar, Javon and Cierra just know that God needed him more, and he can finally rest! Carrol is going to be missed by many, I pray continued strength and comfort during this time..
Monica Lassiter
Family
