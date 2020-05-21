|
|
Carroll Crawford Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully May 14, 2020 in Griffin, GA surrounded by his loving family.
Carroll, also known as "Sweet Pea," "Bo," and "Demon" (basketball), was born on October 2, 1936 in Petersburg, VA to the late Carroll Crawford Sr. and Josephine Hill Vaughn. He attended Zion Baptist Church as a youngster and was baptized at Sampson AFB NY. Carroll attended Peabody High School Class of 1954.
He spent 20 years in the USAF and 20 years working at Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Fairfield, CA for a total of 40 years in Northern California where he was a member of True Love Baptist Church. He was an ardent Oakland Raiders fan and attended a lot of their games. He also had a love for Jazz music and got to see most of the great ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tyrone Crawford, six aunts, and two uncles. He is survived by one aunt Hibernia Fitzgerald, one sister Roselyn "Bababy" Cole, three daughters Gwendolyn Johnson of Henderson, NV, Kymberlee Thomas of McDonough, GA, and Starla (Dexter) Broussard of McDonough, GA, two sons Carroll (Tawanna) Price of Ft. Washington, MD and Aubrey Crawford of Cheyenne, WY, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and a nephew.
Cremation is being handled by the Trident Society. A memorial service will be planned at a later date
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2020