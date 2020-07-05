Carroll Franklin Casey passed away peacefully at home July 2, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1938 in Hopewell to Jesse W. Casey Sr. and Clara Nichols Casey. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Judith Bogardus Casey, his brothers Jesse W. Casey Jr., Carlton N. Casey Sr., and Gerald T. Casey.
He is survived by his devoted daughter Johnna L. Casey, sisters Ann C Parr, and Susan C. Beck (Joe), "adopted" daughter Mindy Newnam. Carroll is also survived by many adoring nephews, nieces, cousins, special friend Donna McCoy and his beloved 4 legged companion "Buddy".
Carroll was gifted in many ways and as a natural talented musician who played many instruments and sang in the Hopewell High School Rock & Roll Shows in the late 1950's. He was the first Drum Major for the Hopewell High School Marching Band under the direction of "Uncle Mac" Russell MacMeans. He also, in the late 50's, worked for Allied Auto Parts, and wrote Sports Columns for the Hopewell News. Carroll served many years in the Army Reserve 80th Division Band. He retired from Allied Chemical in Hopewell after many years of service. Carroll was an avid golfer who played many courses including St. Andrews in Scotland. He loved it so much he even played in the snow. He loved going to the VFW, Carr Brothers and American Legion especially on karaoke nights. This hometown crooner would have loved to be a part of the "Rat Pack".
His wit, charm, and love for a good glass of wine were unsurpassed! We are thankful that he lived such a full and rich life and that he passed peacefully with the same debonair style he lived.
As Carroll always loved the song we are comforted to know that "Oh Lord, I want to be in that number When The Saints Go Marching In". Friends are welcome to visit Carroll at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020 at Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Humane Society of Hopewell, 3412 Oaklawn Blvd, Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.