Mr. Carroll Joseph Avery, a veteran of the United States Army, passed from this world on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 76. After losing his battle with cancer, he died peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife of 45 years Rita and three generations of his immediate and extended family.
Born April 26, 1943 in Petersburg, VA, to Patrick and Virginia Avery, he was the youngest of eight. Carroll was educated in Petersburg Public School System graduating from Peabody High School. In life Carroll was known for his love for his canine companions, fishing and an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.
He retired from the Defense General Supply Center-Bellwood. His favorite place of peace was being at the Appomattox River front.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Virginia Avery; his eldest brother, Patrick Avery Jr. and brother-in-law, John Russell.
Carroll leaves behind to cherish his memories: loving and devoted wife, Rita Avery; three children, Kevin of Varina, Karen of Atlanta, GA, Kathy of South Prince George; grandchildren, Atiya Avery-Muchirahondo (Musha), Noah, Ishmael, Aamela, Chardia, George (Autiena), Shadiydah, Rolando, Aniecia, Adeoti and Kevin Jr.; great-granddaughters, Laloni and Iris. He also leaves his dedicated siblings, William Avery (Christine) Rochester Avery, Ethel Howard (Walter), Sylvia Russell, Louis Avery, Walter Avery, Helen Bush; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He will be missed, his memory forever carried on through those he leaves behind.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Latrell Baker, eulogist. The interment will be private.
A wake will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019