J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chester Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
107 Cemetery St
Martinsville, VA
View Map
CARROLL WATTS HERRING Obituary
Carroll Watts Herring "Buck," 89, of Chester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Albemarle County, VA, he was the son of the late James and Ollie Herring; and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Sam and Dan. Buck served in the U.S. Air force for 22 years serving during Korea and Vietnam.
Buck is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Peggy; six children, Rebecca Herring (David), Katherine Vaden, Donna Carol Winship, Ann Leveto (Shawn), David Herring, James Herring (Christina); twelve grandchildren, Jonathan, Susannah, Russell, Ashley, Cameron, Adrian, Alex, Greg, Robert, Kailey, Madison and Austin; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucille; niece, Linda; and numerous extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Chester Baptist Church. Interment with full military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, 107 Cemetery St., Martinsville, VA 24112. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local SPCA or Goochland Community Cats. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
