Ms. Cassandra Nadine Corder Bey departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Cassie will be cherished and remembered by her husband, Savon Brown of Petersburg, VA; parents, Beulah Roach Young Bey and Donald Young Bey of Prince George, VA; father John Corder of Tennessee; sister, Donna E. Young Bey of Vancouver, WA; great aunt, Frances Olive Roach of Canada; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends from Florida, Georgia, Jamaica, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia.
Service will be held 6:00 P.M. Monday, April 13, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020