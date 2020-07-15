Mrs. Catherine Elizabeth Chawlk came to a peaceful and quiet closure on the afternoon of July 11, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born, the second oldest of five children, to the late Norman O. Epps, Sr. and his wife, Lillian H. Epps on June 8, 1951 in Prince George County, Virginia. Catherine was educated in Prince George County Schools where she excelled as an honor roll student.
A devoted mother and loving wife, Catherine was married to Elfago D. Chawlk (1995-present), is survived by the children of the late Garry M. Johns, Sr. (m.1969-1992) - Garry M. Johns, Jr. and Raina J. Boyd (husband Edward); grandchildren Alexis, Ariana, Gabriella, and Garry III; siblings - Carol E. Fields, Edith E. Mason, Norman O. Epps, Jr., and Erlene T. Epps; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Catherine was a faithful employee of Richmond Ambulance Authority for 20 years until her passing. She was a devoted member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. Her favorite times were spent enjoying her children and grandchildren, cooking, and catching up with her siblings and close friends; she especially loved chocolate covered nuts! Catherine was a special lady adored by family, friends, and coworkers. Her joyful shining light will be greatly missed.
Viewing and visitation for Mrs. Chawlk will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the funeral establishment. A private funeral service to be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org
in memory of Catherine Chawlk or call 800-242-8721.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.