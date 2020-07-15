1/1
CATHERINE ELIZABETH CHAWLK
1951 - 2020
Mrs. Catherine Elizabeth Chawlk came to a peaceful and quiet closure on the afternoon of July 11, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born, the second oldest of five children, to the late Norman O. Epps, Sr. and his wife, Lillian H. Epps on June 8, 1951 in Prince George County, Virginia. Catherine was educated in Prince George County Schools where she excelled as an honor roll student.

A devoted mother and loving wife, Catherine was married to Elfago D. Chawlk (1995-present), is survived by the children of the late Garry M. Johns, Sr. (m.1969-1992) - Garry M. Johns, Jr. and Raina J. Boyd (husband Edward); grandchildren Alexis, Ariana, Gabriella, and Garry III; siblings - Carol E. Fields, Edith E. Mason, Norman O. Epps, Jr., and Erlene T. Epps; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Catherine was a faithful employee of Richmond Ambulance Authority for 20 years until her passing. She was a devoted member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. Her favorite times were spent enjoying her children and grandchildren, cooking, and catching up with her siblings and close friends; she especially loved chocolate covered nuts! Catherine was a special lady adored by family, friends, and coworkers. Her joyful shining light will be greatly missed.

Viewing and visitation for Mrs. Chawlk will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the funeral establishment. A private funeral service to be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org in memory of Catherine Chawlk or call 800-242-8721.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 14, 2020
I'm really going to miss you! You were such a wonderful person to everyone and you will never be forgotten! Prayers for the family in this difficult time
Sabrina Motley
July 14, 2020
I will miss you so much. I will always remember our morning hugs and afternoon conversations. You always knew how to make me fell better when I was feeling down and you always had my back. I will never forget you and the special bond we had. My prayers are with your family during this difficult time. Love, Tina
KaTina Brown
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I have never met a kinder soul. She will be greatly missed. She was always their to greet me with a smile and asked how her babies were doing.
Harold Mayfield
Coworker
July 14, 2020
To the family of Catherine, my heart felt condolences goes out to each of you. Catherine holds a special place in God's heart and will be greatly missed. Prayers go out to all of you.

With love from, Valarie Ferguson and Rose Harmon former RAA co workers.
July 14, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 14, 2020
Sending prayers to the family.
Charleen Walters
Friend
July 14, 2020
Elrene, In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
July 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Benita Reaves
Family
July 13, 2020
Family, I am sad to hear that Catherine took her flight to be with our heavenly Father. God loves her more. I am praying for you all. Your cousin, Dino
Gloria reese
Family
July 13, 2020
Sending my heart felt condolences to the family!! She will definitely be missed by our family. Rest In Peace Cousin !!!
Pam Reese Brown
Family
