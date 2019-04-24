On Monday, April 22, 2019, Deacon Catherine Elizabeth Mayfield Parham, peacefully departed this life at the Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia, surrounded by family members.

Catherine will be remembered and missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her. We will remember her love of and zest for living, learning and life. We will remember her love of her family, her friends, her church, her travel, and her community. We will remember her exactness in deed, speech, manner, and appearance. These are only a few of our "Favorite Things" to remember about Catherine. She was a dedicated member of the Jolly Sunshine Adult Group.

Born on April 7, 1943, to the late Richard Mayfield and Lue Virginia Trent Mayfield, a loving couple of many years, gave birth to their thirteenth of fourteen children Catherine Elizabeth Mayfield. Another gift from God born into the midst of a loving family.

Catherine was educated in the Chesterfield County School System. On February 29, 1962, Catherine married Bert Parham, Jr., and moved to Petersburg, Virginia. They were blessed with six children, Stefan, Carl, Tracy, Greta, Terry and Malcolm.

Catherine made a successful career as a skilled Nursery provider. Working hard this mother labored long hours to provide for her children. She loved all of them equally, from the oldest to the youngest. As they grew she taught them to love one another, respect their fellow man, and to always put and keep God first in their lives. She taught them how to pray and made prayer a part of their daily lives. She joined the former Lee's Chapel AME Zion Church now Community Independent Methodist Church in Chesterfield, Virginia. After establishing residency in Dinwiddie, Virginia, the family made Mount Poole Baptist Church their worship center. Catherine continued to work diligently for the glory of God in her present church home and was ordained as a Deacon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Mayfield and Lue Virginia Trent Mayfield; husband, Bert Parham, Jr.; daughter, Greta R. Parham; and eleven siblings: Mary Jane, Robert, Eddie, Elnora, James, Richard, Adelia, Roosevelt, Edith, William and Frank.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memories six sons: Stefan Mayfield (Julia) of Dinwiddie, Virginia, Carl Parham of Petersburg, Virginia, Tracy Parham of Richmond, Virginia, Malcolm Parham of Ford, Virginia, Bert Parham III of Petersburg, Virginia, Ronald Parham (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Virginia; and two daughters Terry Parham (DL) of Ford, Virginia, and Shirley Wyche (Stander) of Disputanta, Virginia; five grandchildren: Tresali Parham, Stephanie Kelly, Carl Parham, Jr., Christopher Parham, Shannika Parham; three great grandhildren: Semaja, Sedavia and Dayven; two sisters: Otelia M. Evans and Sarah M. Hines, all of Chesterfield, Virginia;sisters-in-law: Julia G. Mayfield, Chesterfield, Virginia, Mattie P. Bell, Petersburg, Virginia, Gloria Parham, Joilet, IL, Frances Parham, St. Petersburg, Florida; brothers-in-law: Raymond Hamilton, Petersburg, Virginia, Edward Parham, Joilet, IL, Samuel Parham, St. Petersburg, Florida; and a host of cousins, nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, and many devoted friends.

A wake will be held from 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia.

Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mount Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, Virginia, with Associate Pastor Roy Spratley as eulogist. Interment to follow at the Church Cemetery.

The family will assemble 12 noon the day of the service and receive friends at 10309 Colemans Lake Road, Ford Virginia.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia.(804)863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019