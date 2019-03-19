|
Mrs. Catherine "Smook" Gray Smallwood entered eternal rest and peace on March 14, 2019, at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA. A native of Southampton County, VA, she had been a resident of Wakefield, VA, for many years.
Catherine was born on April 6, 1946, to the late Eugene and Elsie Turner Gray. She was educated at Southampton County Public Schools.
At an early age, Catherine accepted Christ and joined Union Hill United Church of Christ, where she was a faithful member until her death. Catherine enjoyed cooking, cleaning and serving as the neighborhood mother and caregiver for many.
Catherine was employed at the Virginia Diner, while owning and operating her cleaning business that served National Weather Station in Wakefield, VA, U.S. Postal Service and various businesses in the community.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Elsie Turner Gray; three brothers: Arthur Lee (Shot) Turner, Sr., Marvin Gray and James Herbert (Buck) Gray.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons: Nelson Gray, Steve Smallwood (Felicia); one daughter: Janet Vaughan (Wayne); grandchildren: Jontae Smallwood, Chyna Gray and a devoted granddaughter/daughter, Sheneka Lane, Jasmine Smallwood and Steve Smallwood, Jr; nine great grandchildren; two brothers: Earnest Gray (Yolanda) and Nathaniel Gray (Colleen) of Wakefield; and two sisters: Doris Parson (Allen) of Elberon and Patricia Butts (Leroy) of Wakefield; two sisters-in-law: Lucille Turner of Ivor and Colleen Gray of Wakefield; one brother-in-law: Allen T. Parson, Sr; one uncle: John "Ed" Turner (Joyce) of Wakefield, VA; two devoted cousins/friends: Mary Dabney and Oletha Jarvis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public Viewing will be Wednesday, March 20th, from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, Virginia. Mrs. Smallwood will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21st, at Union Hill United Church of Christ 16192 Union Hill Road Sedley, VA, Rev. Roy Stokes, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James I Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019