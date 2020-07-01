Mrs. Catherine J. Frazier, 79, of 8902 Colemans Lake Road, Ford, VA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 1, 2020.