Mrs. Catherine Johnson Frazier, affectionately known to her family and friends as "Cat," "Kitty" of 8902 Colemans Lake Road, Ford, VA entered into eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center (Golden Living). She was a native of Dinwiddie County and the daughter of the late Richard "Sonny" Johnson and Irene Hill Johnson.
At an early age, she was baptized at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, Ford and was a faithful member until her health declined. Before her health started to declined, Cat loved to dance and have a good time. She also loved local baseballs games after Church on Sundays. She was also a former member of the Sunday Social Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Frazier Sr; two sons Dale A. Frazier and James "Q-ball" Frazier; five sisters, Otis Crawley, Maude Coleman, Irene Coleman, Shirley Gee and Mable Taylor; and two brothers, John Johnson and Thomas Johnson.
She was previously employed at Levis Straus and Titmus Optical. She was also employed by Judge Larry Elder and former House of Delegates Representative Jay
Debeor.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children Walter Lee (Junnie) Frazier, Jr. of Ford, Eric Frazier of Henrico, Stephanie Frazier of North Dinwiddie and Linda Frazier of Petersburg; four grandsons devoted James (JC) Frazier whom she raised of Ford, Antione Gholson of Church Road, Michael and Marquis Thomas of West Petersburg; one loving granddaughter Shawaun Jackson of North Dinwiddie; one great-granddaughter Ameerah Briggs; one sister Rachel J. Taylor who was her ride or die; two brothers Richard Johnson (Geneva) and Samuel Johnson (Shelia) and one brother-in- law Andrew Gee all of Ford; a host of nieces and nephews among them one devoted Angela Johnson of Petersburg; devoted cousins Edmonia Lewis of Petersburg, Pati Johnson of Southampton, NY and Leonard Mason of Ford; many other relatives and friends including two devoted Helen Thorpe and Emma Dodson of Petersburg.
Special thanks to the staffs of Battlefield Park Healthcare Center and James River Hospice, especially Cheryl Trotter and Teresa Rhodes.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, July 6, 2020, at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 901 Wills Road, Amelia Court House, VA.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.