CATHERINE J. FRAZIER
1941 - 2020
Mrs. Catherine Johnson Frazier, affectionately known to her family and friends as "Cat," "Kitty" of 8902 Colemans Lake Road, Ford, VA entered into eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center (Golden Living). She was a native of Dinwiddie County and the daughter of the late Richard "Sonny" Johnson and Irene Hill Johnson.

At an early age, she was baptized at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, Ford and was a faithful member until her health declined. Before her health started to declined, Cat loved to dance and have a good time. She also loved local baseballs games after Church on Sundays. She was also a former member of the Sunday Social Club.


She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Frazier Sr; two sons Dale A. Frazier and James "Q-ball" Frazier; five sisters, Otis Crawley, Maude Coleman, Irene Coleman, Shirley Gee and Mable Taylor; and two brothers, John Johnson and Thomas Johnson.


She was previously employed at Levis Straus and Titmus Optical. She was also employed by Judge Larry Elder and former House of Delegates Representative Jay
Debeor.


She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children Walter Lee (Junnie) Frazier, Jr. of Ford, Eric Frazier of Henrico, Stephanie Frazier of North Dinwiddie and Linda Frazier of Petersburg; four grandsons devoted James (JC) Frazier whom she raised of Ford, Antione Gholson of Church Road, Michael and Marquis Thomas of West Petersburg; one loving granddaughter Shawaun Jackson of North Dinwiddie; one great-granddaughter Ameerah Briggs; one sister Rachel J. Taylor who was her ride or die; two brothers Richard Johnson (Geneva) and Samuel Johnson (Shelia) and one brother-in- law Andrew Gee all of Ford; a host of nieces and nephews among them one devoted Angela Johnson of Petersburg; devoted cousins Edmonia Lewis of Petersburg, Pati Johnson of Southampton, NY and Leonard Mason of Ford; many other relatives and friends including two devoted Helen Thorpe and Emma Dodson of Petersburg.


Special thanks to the staffs of Battlefield Park Healthcare Center and James River Hospice, especially Cheryl Trotter and Teresa Rhodes.


A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, July 6, 2020, at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 901 Wills Road, Amelia Court House, VA.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.


Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Level Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angelique S Gilliam
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gwen Melvin Brown Tucker
Family
July 4, 2020
May God continue to strengthen and Bless you in your time of sorrow. God Bless you all. My sincere condolences to the Frazier family.
Patrice White
Friend
July 3, 2020
To Rachel and family, Praying for peace during the midst of your storm with the loss of your sister Cat. May God continue to keep you. With sincere condolences , Aleta
Aleta Pugh
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Juanita Sherman & Aalayah Edmonds
Family
July 3, 2020
Walter, In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Classmate
June 30, 2020
Linda n Stephanie n the entire Frazier Family, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to U n this most difficult time! Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. Hold on to Ur BEAUTIFUL memories to get u thru! Gone but never forgotten! Love U ! Zelma H. Sheppard
Zelma Sheppard
June 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon Booker
Family
