Catherine M. Parham, 76, of 10309 Colemans Lake Road, Ford, VA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 24, 2019