Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
CATHERINE PARHAM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Poole Baptist Church
9515 Baltimore Road
Ford, VA
CATHERINE M. PARHAM Obituary
Catherine M. Parham, 76, of 10309 Colemans Lake Road, Ford, VA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 24, 2019
