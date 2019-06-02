|
Catherine Noema Hutzell, 86, of S. Prince George, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born February 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Freeman and Agnes Elizabeth Mattingly, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Leroy Hutzell; grandson, Christopher Shawn Wrenn; three brothers and one sister. She was a member of Fort Lee Memorial Chapel. Catherine is survived by her children, Trudy Goodman and husband William, Judith Kelly and husband Clarence, Patrick Hutzell and wife Teri; six grandchildren, Dale Mayton and wife Tanya, Eric Mayton and wife Jennifer, Noema Wrenn, Matthew Wrenn and wife Tracy, Megan Hutzell, Nathan Hutzell and wife Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren, Kierstin, Dylan, Korryn, Christian and Cameron Mayton, Hailey Tereschenko; siblings, Mary Catherine Sipe, Dorothy McFadden, Genevieve Hunt and husband Joey, Donald Mattingly and wife Anne; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church Manor House Restoration Fund, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 2 to June 3, 2019