Ms. Catherine P. Velvet, 92, of 1924 Burks Street, Petersburg, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was a devoted member of Rocky Branch Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Velvet; one son, Eddie Patterson, Jr.; mother, Mable Patterson; father, James "Jim" Patterson; seven sisters, Mary P. Harris, Geneva P. Jefferson, Inez P. Bradley, Lucille P. Moss, Lillian P. Jefferson, Alice P. Sutton and Anna L. Dean.
Catherine leaves to cherish her memories: two loving devoted sisters, Virginia Lee Walker and Ethel Erline LeSane; a devoted niece, Katherine A. Evans (Calvin); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank all her doctors, and nurses at Southside Regional Medical Center; Kay and the entire staff of Care Advantage in Colonial Heights. A special thanks to Pastor Robinson, Dr. Lewis, and Dr. Phillip Duncan (every move she made her niece Ann was told to call Dr. Duncan).
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Rocky Branch Baptist Church, 6009 Rocky Branch Road, Sutherland, VA, the Rev. Dr. Lynn G. Robinson, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Family and friends visit, Katherine A. Evans at Dinwiddie Health Care Center & Rehab., 6405 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, VA (Room 115), and she may also be contacted by calling (804) 720-6440.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019