Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
CECIL MCNAIR Obituary
Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Cecil McNair, born in Petersburg, Va., a resident of Chesterfield, Va., passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones on October 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus McNair; mother, Hannah McNair; sisters, Catherine "Cat" Collins and Mary Lee Jefferson; and brother, Herbert McNair.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Phyllis McNair; four children, Cecil McNair Jr. (Renee), Katrina Stokes (Joseph), Kevin McNair (Ideyanna) and Darren McNair (Kelly); 10 beloved grandchildren, Maurice, Ashley, Leyanna, Kasey, Joseph Jr., Natalia, Tyreik, London, Kamryn and Mila; 10 devoted, loving and supportive brothers and sisters; and extended family, friends and fellow Marines.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7. Interment, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be left at www.blileys.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
