Cecil Ray Thompson, 79, of North Dinwiddie passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Emily S. Thompson. Cecil is survived by his sister Delores Hutchinson and friend Robin Humphries. Cecil was retired from the United States Army.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Courthouse. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019