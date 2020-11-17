Mrs. Cecil Tarrance Taylor, 77, of Prince George, VA, passed on November 13, 2020, at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC. She was born November 7, 1943 in Jeffersontown, KY, to the late Rev. Cecil Redd Tarrance and Mary Ann Meekins.
She was a dedicated Christian woman who was a member of Cawson Street Church of Christ for many years, and previously of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where her father was Associate Pastor. She loved the Lord and her church family. She taught Bible school there, touching the lives of many young children. She also enjoyed doing daily Bible trivia.
Cecil was a graduate of Peabody High School and Virginia State College (University) where she received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was also a retired teacher, having taught for 34 years in the Petersburg Public School System, at Westview, J.E.B. Stuart, and Robert E. Lee Elementary Schools. She inspired the lives of countless children over the years, impacting young minds.
Cecil was a devoted wife of over 51 years and loving mother to her children. She is survived by her devoted husband, Calvin, who was always supportive of the things that she loved to do. She is also survived by a daughter, Angelina Taylor-Jamison; son, Bryan Taylor; grandson, Chet Jamison; brother, the Rev. Mallory Tarrance (Nadine); sisters, Crevon Tarrance (Frank Fairfax) and Bettie Meekins and her step siblings, Amelia Jackson, Carolyn Jackson, Patricia Jackson Murphy, Sandra M. Carter, and John Jackson, Jr. Cecil is also survived by her nieces, Lakesha Fillmore (Larry), Shanna Parran (Terry), and Melanie Thompson (Kevin) and nephews, Corey Tarrance (Clanae) and Stacey White (Tracy); three brothers-in-law, John 'Jerry' Taylor, Jr. (Stella), Alonza 'Lonnie' Taylor (Earline), and Melvin Taylor (Maurice). The family would also like to acknowledge the special love that she held for her cousins.
Cecil lived life to the fullest, especially traveling worldwide. Some of her adventures included: Antarctica, China, Australia, Russia, Vietnam, Israel, France, Argentina, and Egypt. She loved to come back and share stories, pictures, and food from her various travels. Cecil loved spending time with her family, church members, and friends, especially cherished friends Rose Williams, Betty Wooten, and Inez Maven.
Viewing for Mrs. Taylor will be held from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral establishment. Funeral services will be private.
The family requests that all food items be omitted.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
