CECIL TARRANCE TAYLOR
1943 - 2020
Mrs. Cecil Tarrance Taylor, 77, of Prince George, VA, passed on November 13, 2020, at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC. She was born November 7, 1943 in Jeffersontown, KY, to the late Rev. Cecil Redd Tarrance and Mary Ann Meekins.

She was a dedicated Christian woman who was a member of Cawson Street Church of Christ for many years, and previously of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where her father was Associate Pastor. She loved the Lord and her church family. She taught Bible school there, touching the lives of many young children. She also enjoyed doing daily Bible trivia.

Cecil was a graduate of Peabody High School and Virginia State College (University) where she received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was also a retired teacher, having taught for 34 years in the Petersburg Public School System, at Westview, J.E.B. Stuart, and Robert E. Lee Elementary Schools. She inspired the lives of countless children over the years, impacting young minds.

Cecil was a devoted wife of over 51 years and loving mother to her children. She is survived by her devoted husband, Calvin, who was always supportive of the things that she loved to do. She is also survived by a daughter, Angelina Taylor-Jamison; son, Bryan Taylor; grandson, Chet Jamison; brother, the Rev. Mallory Tarrance (Nadine); sisters, Crevon Tarrance (Frank Fairfax) and Bettie Meekins and her step siblings, Amelia Jackson, Carolyn Jackson, Patricia Jackson Murphy, Sandra M. Carter, and John Jackson, Jr. Cecil is also survived by her nieces, Lakesha Fillmore (Larry), Shanna Parran (Terry), and Melanie Thompson (Kevin) and nephews, Corey Tarrance (Clanae) and Stacey White (Tracy); three brothers-in-law, John 'Jerry' Taylor, Jr. (Stella), Alonza 'Lonnie' Taylor (Earline), and Melvin Taylor (Maurice). The family would also like to acknowledge the special love that she held for her cousins.

Cecil lived life to the fullest, especially traveling worldwide. Some of her adventures included: Antarctica, China, Australia, Russia, Vietnam, Israel, France, Argentina, and Egypt. She loved to come back and share stories, pictures, and food from her various travels. Cecil loved spending time with her family, church members, and friends, especially cherished friends Rose Williams, Betty Wooten, and Inez Maven.

Viewing for Mrs. Taylor will be held from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral establishment. Funeral services will be private.

The family requests that all food items be omitted.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
7 entries
November 17, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family of Cecil. She was one that I grew up in Mt. Olivet, attending school together, and will always remember her on the cruise. She will remembered as a soft spoken person and always had a pleasant smile. Will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Ella Baskerville
Friend
November 17, 2020
My friend from high school. You will be missed. God bless you.
Paulette Jones Stewart
Classmate
November 17, 2020
Dear Calvin and Family, Our hearts
are saddened to hear of Cecil's
passing. Her Peabody High Class
if '62 will miss her.
Willis and Iris S. Brown
Iris Brown
Friend
November 17, 2020
November 16, 2020
Cecil was a true friend whom we loved dearly. She loved to travel and see the many marvels of God’s beautiful creation. She made many international trips and would always return excited to share all the details of her trip and the many things that she saw and learned, (especially with Mural), since she knew he also loved travel and would listen intently also with great excitement. She would plan her trips far in advance; for to her, the planning and looking forward to going was almost as exciting as the trip itself. This final trip was the most anticipated one of all and I am sure it is the most glorious one of all. This was her trip to Heaven. The words of the song, “Heaven Holds All to Me,” was Cecil’s motto in life and death. As we grieve her parting, we can remember the words to the beautiful hymn, “God’s Family.”
And though some go before us
We'll all meet again
Just inside that city
As we enter in
There'll be no more parting
With Jesus we'll be
Together forever, God's family
Norma Worthey
Friend
November 16, 2020
The family from louisville,ky
Sends out condolence,we love
Her,but God love her more
Trabueand Robinson family
Family
November 16, 2020
Cecil Ann was a devout Christian, devoted wife, loving mother and exceptional big sister. Cecil Ann carried the name of my father the late Rev. Cecil R. Tarrance because my mother did not think she would have any more children let alone a boy. Because Cecil Ann looked so much like our father and had so many of his mannerism I thought like daddy, she too would live to be well up into her nineties. I am shocked and devastated beyond belief. Crevon, Bettie, Calvin , Angie, Bryan and Chet, from a song in the play Hamilton, we are dealing with the unimaginable, but with God's help I know we will make it.

CC, I am going to miss you like crazy. Rest in peace sister I will see you on the other side.

Love your brother,
Mallory (Buster)
Mallory Tarrance
Brother
