Cecil was a true friend whom we loved dearly. She loved to travel and see the many marvels of God’s beautiful creation. She made many international trips and would always return excited to share all the details of her trip and the many things that she saw and learned, (especially with Mural), since she knew he also loved travel and would listen intently also with great excitement. She would plan her trips far in advance; for to her, the planning and looking forward to going was almost as exciting as the trip itself. This final trip was the most anticipated one of all and I am sure it is the most glorious one of all. This was her trip to Heaven. The words of the song, “Heaven Holds All to Me,” was Cecil’s motto in life and death. As we grieve her parting, we can remember the words to the beautiful hymn, “God’s Family.”

And though some go before us

We'll all meet again

Just inside that city

As we enter in

There'll be no more parting

With Jesus we'll be

Together forever, God's family



Norma Worthey

Friend