Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
CELENE E.R. BALLARD


1933 - 2019
CELENE E.R. BALLARD Obituary
Celene E. Roney Ballard of Chesapeake, Va departed this life on Tuesday, November 19 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 18, 1933 in Dinwiddie Co., Va to the late Deacon Leroy & Deaconess Ezlen P. Roney. She was the wife of Carl G. Ballard of Chesapeake, Va.

A service of love & remembrance will be held on Sat., Nov. 30th at 11:00 a.m. @ Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake, Va.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her memory.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 27, 2019
