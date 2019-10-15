|
|
Mrs. Celia Walker, affectionately known as "Board" or "Celskin" 81, of 16502 Courthouse Rd, Dinwiddie, entered into eternal rest and peace on October 11, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg. She was born on March 1, 1938, to the late Louise Walker. She was preceded in death by her daughter the late Brenda Greene, grandson Corey Wilkins, son-in-law Ray Greene, sister, Susie W. Harvell and brothers Leroy and Frank Walker.
Celia retired from Southside Virginia Training School System. At an early age, she joined the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Va. Celia was an avid cook, she loved preparing delicious foods for her family and friends. Her passion for canning fresh nutritious foods was like no other. It seemed like every day she would frequently visit the local "pick farms" to prepare for the winter months. Cooking wasn't her only passion, she was also a prodigious yard salesman. Celia would always find treasures along her daily journey.
Celia leaves to cherish her memories, a very devoted daughter, Evelyn Walker, of the home; a granddaughter, Courtney S. Greene of Petersburg; and a grandson, Christopher D. Walker of Houston, Texas; a sister, Gloraine Walker of Dinwiddie; three brothers, Clifton and Wade Walker( Kathy) of Petersburg and Ollie Walker(Carrie Mae) of McKenney; sister-in-law, Kate Jones of Stony Creek; a devoted ex-sister-in-law, Mattie Smith of Petersburg; numerous nieces and nephews; Richard, Rudolph, Randolph, Ronnie, Donald, Byron. Jordan, Dorothy, Deborah, Beverly, Nina, and Irish; two devoted nephews, Charles Walker, and Thomas Walker; numerous cousins and friends; Erma, Yvette, Jean, Cynthia, Kirtina, Randy, Wesley, Benjamin Curtis (very devoted), Mary Mitchell, Diane Brown, Mary Myrick, Robin Mines, Laura Powell, Mattie Jones, and Lottie Miles, and devoted Jean and Bill Myrick and family, and the children of the late Anna Jane and William "Bill" Bonner.
A special caregiver Ms. Sharon Myrick and the Hospice of Virginia. On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the staff at Southside Regional Medical Center (ICU) for being so attentive to our love one.
A homegoing service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. David L. Banks, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at the Walker Jones Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, Virginia.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney. (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 15, 2019