The Rev. Cerdan Collins, Sr. peacefully transitioned to his eternal rest on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born in 1948, to Barbara Smither Collins and the late Sherman Collins. Cerdan's legacy and life are most reflected in his service to his country and community, his passionate spirit, and his unwavering love of family.
Cerdan lived a life of service. At age 17, he joined the United States Army, and completed a Tour of Duty in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he completed Bachelors of Science degree in Political Science at the Kentucky State University. Following graduation, he began a lifelong career in criminal justice.
As a Kentucky Colonel, a 33rd Degree Mason and past Worshipful Master of the St. Peters Lodge #1; a member of the American Legion Post #2; a member of the Benedict Civic Charitable Club; and a member of many other civic and social clubs throughout his lifetime, Cerdan served his community faithfully. It was no surprise at any moment to look up and see him on the news--feeding the homeless, or helping provide disaster relief supplies to affected communities. As a Veteran, he was supportive of anything related to championing the military.
Cerdan lived his life in service to God. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1986 at the First Baptist Church in Lexington, KY, and went on to establish the Mars Hill Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. Much like the author of some of his favorite Psalms, King David, his journey was complex. Nonetheless, there is no denying Cerdan Collins was a man after God's own heart.
Cerdan was a passionate man. A force of nature. Incomparable. His family and friends most commonly describe him as "the life of the party." Whatever he did-he did with great enthusiasm. If you had the honor of ever being in his presence, you have a story to tell about him and it's likely those stories will make you laugh. Cerdan loved to make people laugh-and flatulence was an important entertainment vehicle for him. He would entertain some of his grandchildren for hours with vivid and creative stories of farting racoons.
Cerdan Collins believed in the nourishing power of nature, and he loved to feed people with food from his garden. As a master gardener, he took great pride in growing fresh vegetables during the summer and sharing them with neighbors, friends and family. Most importantly, Cerdan loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Collins; brother, The Right Reverend Sherman Esten Collins; and sister, Theresa Moss.
He is survived by loving wife, Sheila Collins; sons, Kevin Gibbs (Shae), Cerdan Collins, Jr., and Cerron Collins (Tesha); daughters, Angela Hayes (Jeff) and Cerlisa Collins; stepchildren, Arlisha Kerns and Noah Kerns, Jr.; grandchildren, Amber Gibbs, Jo'Rel Lee, Mallory Paige (Irving), Keonna Mann (Thomas), Jaiiron Collins, Paige Collins, Kevin Gibbs, Jr., Jordan Hayes, Nevaeh Coney, Amaya Collins, Jordan Collins, Ziara Taylor, Liam Huntley, Jaron Collins, Tyler Collins, Shyrel Hill, Tre'Jon Barnes, Ryan Johnson and E'Asha Kemp; great-grandchildren Joden Gibbs, Heaven Lee, Savanah Lee, Riyaiel Fisher, Zhalan Collins, Emoni Kemp and Ellis Paige; one massive tribe of family who loved him and will miss him dearly sister, Celina Bean (George) and sister, Maria Collins; brothers, Roderick Collin, Marvin Talley, Ralph Talley, Alvin Talley (LaVerle), Marcus Talley (Stacy), Karen Talley, and Velma Talley; uncle, William Dubois Smither; a host of nieces, nephews and devoted family friends Lee Hall, Richard Stowe, James Clanton, John Chapman, Morris Maniego, Francis Calfee and Greg Robinson.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor; and Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
A wake will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
