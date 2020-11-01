Charlene Dixon Temple, 80, of Spring Grove, VA passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Mrs. Temple was raised in Brandon, VA and was the daughter of the late James and Ann Dixon. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Marie and Berkley Temple; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Harrison and Bobby Temple; and two nephews, Chris and Jason Temple. Mrs. Temple was a longtime member of Brandon Episcopal Church. She had retired from Prince George County Schools as a bus driver with 35 years of dedicated service. She loved to work in her yard and garden, read, go rabbit hunting, run beagle dogs and playing putt-putt golf. Mrs. Temple loved her cat, Booger and will be remembered by her family as a wonderful and loving, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William S. "Simmie" Temple; daughter, Cheryl Reid (Keith Pelter); a sister, Lois Harrison; two grandchildren, Kortney Reid and Michael Reid (Jamie Allemann); three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Blaine Bell and Jay Reid; sister-in-law, Joan Temple; nieces, Debra Keener and Laura LeDoux and husband, Joe; and a nephew, James Harrison and wife, Lisa. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA with the Reverend Eve Butler-Gee, officiating. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Martins Episcopal Church in memory of Charlene Temple. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com