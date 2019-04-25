|
Charlene "Mamma" Sloan, 86, passed away at her home in Prince George on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1932, to Talmadge and Evelyn (Mansell) White in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, ISG Donald Ray Sloan, they raised four sons together, Bob (Lois) of Lebanon, Tennessee, Richard (Phyllis) of Chesterfield, Chris (Kim) of Dinwiddie and Chuck (Cheryl) of Prince George.
Charlene is survived by her brothers, Noel White (Glenda Sue), Bill White (Judy) and Larry White (Betty); sister, Linda Hightower (Ronnie) and sister-in-law, Judy Acuff (Ray). She loved her nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren (soon-to-be 19) and one great-great granddaughter. Her best friend, Jackie, was with her when she passed, along with family and caregivers. She is now with Pappa and Festus, riding in his new El Camino on the streets of Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805 with William Chavis of Dinwiddie County officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolence may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019