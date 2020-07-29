1/1
CHARLES A. BOSWELL JR.
1939 - 2020
Charles A. "Chuck" Boswell, Jr., MSG (Ret. U.S. Army) passed away on July 23, 2020. A native of Virginia, Chuck was born July 10, 1939, in Pittsylvania County to the late Charles A. Boswell, Sr. and Bernice Sue Herndon. He resided in Colonial Heights, VA for the past 39 years.
Chuck served his country in the U.S. Army for 26 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. His foreign service included a combat tour in Vietnam and tours in Korea and Germany. Most of his stateside service was in the Quartermaster Corps at Ft. Lee, VA. Chuck was highly decorated. His many awards included the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Following his military service, Chuck had a second career at the Defense Logistics Agency.
Chuck was a member of the American Legion Post #284, Irvington Odd Fellows Lodge #205 and the Hopewell Rebekah Lodge #56. Chuck was also active in his church and was a long-time member of St. Andrews Charismatic Episcopal Church in Petersburg, VA.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Chuck is survived by his wife of 38 years, Hester (Nancy) C. Boswell; daughters, Charlotte B. Webb, Sandra B. (Gary) Gauldin, Mary S. (Brian) de Sousa, and Faye W. Ellis; and sons, Steven H. (Michelle) Stephenson, and Larry C. (Mary Beth) Weaver. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; his sister-in-law, Ann Boswell; and former wife Carolyn Weeks. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clifton J. Boswell; his daughter, Georgia B. Gryder; and his sons, Alan D. Weaver and Hubert Lee Weaver.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, the members of St. Andrews Charismatic Episcopal Church and the many other friends and family who have provided support during this time. There will be a visitation at St. Andrews Charismatic Episcopal Church, 2460 County Drive, Petersburg, VA, 23803 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM.
Burial will take place at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd. Amelia Court House, VA, 23002 on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Charismatic Episcopal Church, 2460 County Drive, Petersburg, VA, 23803. Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
