Mr. Charles A. Dabney, Sr. departed this life on June 29, 2019, at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born on January 27, 1942, in Dinwiddie, VA. He was the second son to the late William and Pearl Dabney. Mr. Dabney was preceded in death by a brother, William "Sonny" Dabney; and a sister, Pearline "Chippie" Dabney.

He received his early education at Dinwiddie Public School. For a period of time, he served in the U.S. Army. He worked many years at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. Later on, he retired from Kaiser Aluminum. In his free time, he loved going to the race track, fishing, gardening, working in his yard, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving, caring, and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Estelle Dabney; daughter, Melissa D. Carmichael; son, Charles Dabney, Jr.; two sisters, Evelyn Johnson (Ivan) and Pauline Gholson; sisters-in-law, Fannie Dabney and Doris Hall; brother-in-law, Connie Jones (Laura). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Jacquelyn Lewis (Kevin), Paige Carmichael, Sorriah Forrest and Kahlil Lewis, 2 of them devoted Shayrika Forrest and Kaniya Clanton; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA. Burial will be in Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411. Published in The Progress-Index on July 3, 2019