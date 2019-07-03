The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard P.O. Box 188
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
For more information about
CHARLES DABNEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
11119 Boydton Plank Road
Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES DABNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. DABNEY SR.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. DABNEY SR. Obituary
Mr. Charles A. Dabney, Sr. departed this life on June 29, 2019, at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born on January 27, 1942, in Dinwiddie, VA. He was the second son to the late William and Pearl Dabney. Mr. Dabney was preceded in death by a brother, William "Sonny" Dabney; and a sister, Pearline "Chippie" Dabney.
He received his early education at Dinwiddie Public School. For a period of time, he served in the U.S. Army. He worked many years at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. Later on, he retired from Kaiser Aluminum. In his free time, he loved going to the race track, fishing, gardening, working in his yard, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving, caring, and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Estelle Dabney; daughter, Melissa D. Carmichael; son, Charles Dabney, Jr.; two sisters, Evelyn Johnson (Ivan) and Pauline Gholson; sisters-in-law, Fannie Dabney and Doris Hall; brother-in-law, Connie Jones (Laura). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Jacquelyn Lewis (Kevin), Paige Carmichael, Sorriah Forrest and Kahlil Lewis, 2 of them devoted Shayrika Forrest and Kaniya Clanton; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA. Burial will be in Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
Download Now