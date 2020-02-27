|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
|
102 SOUTH AVE
|
Petersburg,
VA
23803-4220
|
Service
View Map
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
|
CHARLES ALEXANDER ROBERTS
1933 - 2020
|
|
|
Mr. Charles Alexander Roberts, son of the late Willie Edward, Sr., and Jessie Belle Roberts, was born in Ellaville, GA, on October 20, 1933. He was the ninth of ten children born to their union. Charles reached the end of his journey peacefully at home surrounded by family. He quietly made his transition to a new life and home with eternal peace on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
At a young age, his father died, and his mother moved the family to Sanford, FL, where Charles began his schooling. During the Jim Crow Era, he and some of his siblings attended the first schools for African-American students in Sanford, which were founded by historic black educator and principal Joseph N. Crooms. Apart from his elementary education, Charles spent much of his youth working farms before becoming an older teenager and working other jobs, including pin-setter at a local bowling alley and working as a golf caddy, which sparked his lifelong love of the sport.
In 1952, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18 and served honorably for 29 years, until his retirement in 1981. While in the army, he was stationed at several installations both domestically and overseas, including tours in France, Germany and brief stints in S. Korea. He served in the Vietnam War from 1968-69, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations despite facing many adversities while in the Republic of Vietnam. Between 1974 and 1976, Charles also served in the famed 101st Airborne Division headquartered in Ft. Campbell, KY, where he earned honors for his outstanding leadership, initiative, technical competence, military bearing, and decision-making ability. He spent most of his military career honing his food service skills while demonstrating his extensive knowledge of management, administration, accounting and other related functions in the food service field. Throughout his career, in addition to his Bronze Star Medal, he received a Good Conduct Medal (8th award), Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and two overseas service bars.
In 1981, upon his retirement from the military with the rank of Sergeant Major (E-9), Charles returned to Petersburg, Virginia, where he and his family had bought their first home five years earlier. In 1993, the family moved from Petersburg to South Chesterfield, VA. After retirement, he attended Saint Leo University in Ft. Lee, Virginia.
From 1981 to 1994, Charles worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia at Virginia State University as the Director of Food Services at Jones Dining Hall. Never wavering from his relentless work ethic after his second retirement, he continued working as an office manager for Southside Family Medical Practice through the early 2000's.
There were many facets to Charles' non-work life. He was a gifted wood craftsman who loved building and fixing things for friends, family and local institutions; including Zion Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees. There are many friends and family members who can lay claim to something that Charles built for their homes or offices, whether it was custom shelving, decks, sheds, walls, light fixtures, frames, banisters or planters. This hobby was a labor of love that he pursued until his health started to decline (in his eighties).
He was affectionately given the nickname of "Sir Charles" by some friends.
Charles was also an avid bowler and golfer (particularly in his younger years) and a lifelong sports fan. His favorite golfer was Tiger Woods and he professed his fandom for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the sake of family unity.
He also loved playing cards – including mostly poker, pinochle, and spades. He especially loved playing pinochle with his old golf buddies or spades with his children and their friends whenever they came to visit or when he would visit them. He always considered these friends to be "extended members" of the Roberts family.
Charles was a skilled Sudoku puzzle solver. He took on this hobby in his later years after being diagnosed with dementia, which the family believes slowed the progression of the disease considerably. He also loved old western movies and television shows, which he watched almost exclusively towards the end of his life.
Charles enjoyed being a Driftwood, which is the spousal group to The Drifters, a national women's civic and social organization; and a King, spouses to The Queens, which is a community organization. He also enjoyed being an Eppo (National Epicurians).
While stationed near Pittsburgh, PA, in 1964, Charles met the love of his life, Joyce M. Roberts, to whom he was married for nearly 55 years. Joyce, a retired registered nurse, remained by his side throughout those years and served as his primary caregiver in the end, something her husband considered God's blessing and credited for his "extended time" here on earth. Their union was blessed with two children, Darrell and Donald, and produced two beloved grandchildren, Jaismane and Donald, II, plus a devoted great-grandson, Jayden. It was Jayden who had accompanied his great-grandparents during "Grandpa's" final trip to the hospital after falling ill in January 2020.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Edward Roberts and Jessie Belle Roberts, and eight of his siblings, Vanilla, Ruth, Willie Edward, Jr., James, Elizabeth, Jessie, Olivia and Fred; and his first wife, Dorothy.
His memory will be cherished by his forever love, Joyce M. Roberts, and their two sons, Darrell J. Roberts, Chicago, IL, and Donald Charles Roberts of Troy, MI. He also leaves to cherish his memory three loving daughters, Ruby Lee Sawyer (Ricky) and Barbara R. Arnold, both of Rochester, NY, and Phyllis Davis, Fort Meade, MD; first son, Dwayne J. Roberts (Kim) of Rochester, NY; one sister, Ruby Lee Joseph of Rochester, NY; fifteen grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives, and special friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, Michael E. Shannon, Sr., Pastor. The interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of floral arrangements, monetary donations may be made to the and Crater Community Hospice, in memory of SGM (Ret) Charles A. Roberts.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020