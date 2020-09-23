1/
CHARLES ALFRED WILLIAMS
Charles Alfred "Charlie" Williams, 82, of Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of Charlie E. and Susie Williams. His mother died shortly after his birth and his 2 nd mom, Rena raised him with his father. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Williams, Floyd Williams, Ruth Mayes, Thelma Kalanquin and Ollie Glazier. He will be remembered as a generous, kind, dependable "southern gentleman". He served in the United States Air Force and after being honorably discharged attended Richard Bland College for 2 years. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a Master's degree in Education. He retired from Petersburg School System as Supervisor of Adult Education. He was well known as a Realtor for Long and Foster Realtors at the South Park location in Colonial Heights. His lifelong love of animals was reflected in decades of dedication to the SPCA serving as Treasurer and Chairman of the Board for over 30 years. He was an active member of the Petersburg Chapter of the Kawanis Club holding various positions. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA, P.O. Box 1174, Petersburg, VA 23804 would be appreciated. Services will be private.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
