On Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:15 A.M., the Heavens opened up and called home our beloved, Mr. Charles Cory Lamont Pettaway. He was born on April 17, 1976 to Burnett S. Harris and Charles Gholson.
Charles was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Beula Mae Jones and Annie Lewis; grandfathers, Rommie Monroe and Percell Blizzard; and several other family members whom he loved and touched his life.
Charles better known as "Cory" to family and friends was a larger than life die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. There was never a game that the Cowboys played that Charles did not post a comment on Facebook about. Charles was a very sociable person; he never met a stranger and always met friends that became a part of his family.
He was a former resident of Hopewell reared around family and friends. He was a graduate of Hopewell High School, Class of 1994. Charles was the Senior Class President and he played basketball. After high school he furthered his education at DeVry University in Georgia, earning a Bachelor degree in Business and Marketing.
Charles was employed with CNN (Cable News Network). While in Atlanta, he had many accomplishments that he was proud of one particular was joining the infamous Lord's Family. He was Co-Founder of the House of Balencioga an organization that mentored men and women who needed guidance and support.
He later moved back home to Virginia, where he decided to join the medical field taking class at Right At Home Health earning a certificate as a Personal Care Aide. Charles enjoyed his job. He worked for Your Truly, Inc. from 2016 until his unexpected death.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memories: mother, Burnett Harris; father, Charles Gholson (Joyce); stepfather, Eddie Ferrell; sisters, two devoted Chenel Coleman (Marcus) and Shereka Ferrell, Shanty Scrivener (Doug) and Dominique Andrews; brothers, Gajewsky Ferrell and Patrick Ferrell; grandmother, Ethel M. Blizzard; grandfather, Charles Moody; six nieces and eight nephews; a god-son and god-daughter; devoted aunts, Nancy Edwards, Janice Blizzard and Brenda Blizzard; devoted cousins, Vanette Taylor, Bridgette Taylor, Dominique Taylor, Tonya Blizzard and Selicia Jones; devoted friends, Sandra Stith, Oscar Byrd, Lois Tyler, Quaid McDougal and Forrest Scott; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends in Georgia, Chicago and Virginia too numerous to name.
Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at the church cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 P.M. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2019 Richmond Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2019