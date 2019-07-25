|
|
Charles Dewey "Bud" Pruett Jr., 87, of Chesterfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Born on September 22, 1931, in Bartley, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Dewey Charles Pruett Sr. and Ora Nellie Brooks Pruett. He was preceded in death by his son, David Byron Pruett; siblings, Lula Ann "Petie," Lois Bellomy, Betty "Pickie," Denny Pruett, Randy Pruett and Doug Pruett.
Mr. Pruett was a United States Navy veteran. He was a past commander and executive committee member of the American Legion Post #284 and a member of the 40 and 8 Voiture 1530.
Bud is survived by his wife, Wilma Lorraine Pruett; sisters, Nancy Church (Clifford) of Florida, Sandra Allen of North Carolina and Barbara Williams (Bruce) of North Carolina; a brother, Richard Pruett of Princeton, West Virginia and numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia 23002. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #284, 505 Springdale Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, or the 40 and 8 Voiture 1530, Nurses Fund, 15930 Happy Hill Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 25 to July 26, 2019