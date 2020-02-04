|
Charles Daniel Pearce, 56, of N. Dinwiddie passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born on December 12, 1963, in Germany, he was the son of the late Milford Glynn Pearce Sr. and Ann Elizabeth Dean Pearce. He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Sanford of Chesterfield; a son, Riley Pearce of Hampton; his fiancée, Jane Dorset Rives Brown and her children, Austin Krenicky, Claudia Brown and Holly Brown; grandson, Jackson Krenicky; brothers, M. Glynn Pearce Jr. and Rodney F. Pearce and other extended family members. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the mausoleum at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 3935. S Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
