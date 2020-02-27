|
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Charles David Slaybaugh, 85, of Colonial Heights, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Sunflower Gardens. He was a native of Ohio and the son of the late Donald C. and Lela Betz Slaybaugh. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann Slaybaugh. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Boardman and three brothers, Donald, Douglas, and Daniel Slaybaugh. Retired Lieutenant Colonial Slaybaugh was a decorated Army Veteran who served his country proudly for 28 years. He also served in the United States Air Force and the Ohio National Guard before joining the United States Army in 1965. He served three tours in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. Mr. Slaybaugh was also awarded the Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Five Oversea Service Bars, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm and the Joint Service Commendation Medal. He retired from military service in 1982. He was a member of the Highland United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Humphreys and husband Bill; sons, David Slaybaugh and wife Jackie, Brad Slaybaugh and wife Debbie, all of Colonial Heights, and son, Martin Slaybaugh of Sea Bright, New Jersey; eight grandchildren, David and his wife Katie, Parker and his wife Madelaine, Haley, Kellie and her fiancé Jason, Madison and her fiancé Hunter and Casie Slaybaugh, Katie and Petty Officer Second Class Taylor Humphreys; two great grandchildren, Reagan and Ryleigh Payne; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. this Sunday March 1, 2020, at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 East Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights, with Pastor Joe Carson and William Rawlings officiating, A service with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va., with Rev. Buddy Hamm officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Richmond , 4600 Cox Road Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020