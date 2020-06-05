Charles Derwood Blake, 72 of Hopewell, VA., passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Josephine Blake; daughter, Kimberly Privette; granddaughter, Madison Privette. Charles served his country and was a retired United States Army veteran. He is survived by his son, Kevin Hamel and wife, Sherry; daughter, Melissa Bowles and husband, Mike; son-in-law, Phillip Privette; grandchildren, Amanda Armstead and husband, Justin, Amber Hamel, Brittany Joyner, Codie Joyner, and Collin Joyner; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Blake and Earl Blake. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, 2007 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.