CHARLES DERWOOD BLAKE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Derwood Blake, 72 of Hopewell, VA., passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Josephine Blake; daughter, Kimberly Privette; granddaughter, Madison Privette. Charles served his country and was a retired United States Army veteran. He is survived by his son, Kevin Hamel and wife, Sherry; daughter, Melissa Bowles and husband, Mike; son-in-law, Phillip Privette; grandchildren, Amanda Armstead and husband, Justin, Amber Hamel, Brittany Joyner, Codie Joyner, and Collin Joyner; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Blake and Earl Blake. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, 2007 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved