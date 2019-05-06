Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Southlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES ARTHUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES E. ARTHUR SR.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHARLES E. ARTHUR SR. Obituary
Charles Edward Arthur Sr., 83, of Dinwiddie, passed away on May 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years, Frances "Frankie" Jane Reeves Arthur; children, Charles "Chuck" Edward Arthur Jr. (Terry) and Donna Lynne Arthur Barwick (Michael); grandchildren, Jamie Arthur (Kenny), Abbey Buhrman (Chris), Kristen Glackin (Alex) and Kyle Barwick; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Ann Buhrman and Grace Reeves Thomas; and sisters, Barbara Wilson and Bernice Hall. Charles retired from Dinwiddie Sheriff's Department, was a former member of the Dinwiddie Fire Department and a charter member of the Dinwiddie Rescue Squad. He was an avid supporter and volunteer for the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing and a devoted member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. Charles was a member of Old Hickory Hunt Club, a former member of the Dinwiddie Ruitan Club and of the Civil Defense. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing, P.O. Drawer 70, 14010 Boydton Plank Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841 or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1250 Courthouse Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now