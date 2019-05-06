|
|
Charles Edward Arthur Sr., 83, of Dinwiddie, passed away on May 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years, Frances "Frankie" Jane Reeves Arthur; children, Charles "Chuck" Edward Arthur Jr. (Terry) and Donna Lynne Arthur Barwick (Michael); grandchildren, Jamie Arthur (Kenny), Abbey Buhrman (Chris), Kristen Glackin (Alex) and Kyle Barwick; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Ann Buhrman and Grace Reeves Thomas; and sisters, Barbara Wilson and Bernice Hall. Charles retired from Dinwiddie Sheriff's Department, was a former member of the Dinwiddie Fire Department and a charter member of the Dinwiddie Rescue Squad. He was an avid supporter and volunteer for the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing and a devoted member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. Charles was a member of Old Hickory Hunt Club, a former member of the Dinwiddie Ruitan Club and of the Civil Defense. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing, P.O. Drawer 70, 14010 Boydton Plank Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841 or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1250 Courthouse Rd. Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 6, 2019