|
|
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 1:25 AM, Mr. Charles E. Johnson, affectionately called "Fargo Kid," entered eternal rest at Johnston-Willis Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was a life-long resident of Prince George County, VA. Charles was a graduate of Prince George County High School, Class of 1972. He was employed with 41 plus years of dedicated service at Ashland Corporation formerly known as Hercules, Inc.
Charles was preceded in death by his mothers, Hattie Parham and Helen Seward; fathers, William Parham and William Henry Johnson, Sr.; step-father, Hanley Seward; and a beloved sister, Eva Boyd.
Charles is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Nancy Marie Holloway Johnson; one son, Quaseen Malhidi Abdoul Muhammad; eight grandchildren, Douglas Oze Smith, Malik and Malaki Gurley, Dishawn Stewart, Messiah Muhammad, Monhagny Muhammad, Ma'jic Muhammad and Ma'Jesty Muhammad; seven sisters with an offering of love and devotion, Kathy Shine, Anne Pugh, Ruth Powell, Rebecca Brown, Sheila Johnson, Ester Marie Andrews and Martha Lewis; three brothers with offering of love and devotion, James Johnson, Lewis Johnson and William Henry Johnson; seven brothers-in-law with an offering of love and devotion, Amos Seaborn, Lloyd Powell, Gerald Roney, Curtis Williams, Wayne McFarland, Thomas Brown and Tobe Lewis; three sisters-in-law with an offering of love and devotion, Joyce "Ann" Roney, Margret Seaborn, Rosemary Holloway Williams; numerous nieces and nephews, Harold "Boo" Lowery, Jr., Tammy Boyd; Cynthia "C.C." Baines, Torrey Parham, Eric Parham, and Muhammad Nelson-Bey, Jr.; a host of loving family and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 10209 County Drive, Disputanta, VA, the Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid, Pastor, eulogist, The interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and receive friends at 214 Bancroft Avenue, South Prince George, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 18 to May 19, 2019