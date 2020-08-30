Charles E. Kelley, 80, of Colonial Heights, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at VCU Medical Center, Richmond. He was born on March 31, 1940 in Northfork, West Virginia to the late Charles Effert Kelley and Virginia (Sparks) Kelley.
He was a foundation foreman for LE Meyers, J. Kennon Perrin, and Bost Construction. Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Louise and Earlene Davis; brothers, Jimmy, Robert, and Larry Kelley; step-father, Bill Widener; and great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lea Wroble.
Charles is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lillian (Clay) Kelley; daughter, Cecelia Lynn Doster-Brian of Baltimore, MD; step-daughters, Kathy Johnson and Patricia Browder (Brian) of Colonial Heights; step-son, Robert "Billy" Clay (Lynette) of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Logan Wiginigton (Jessica) of Houston, TX, Katie Wigington of Fairfax, and Lauren Wigington of Richmond; step grandchildren, Crissy Burdette (Jim) of Glen Allen, David Johnson of Chesterfield, Amber Gilmore (Roy) of Colonial Heights, Kristie Clay (Jonathan) of Richmond; sisters, Janice Asbury (Tony) of Ellington, Wanda Marshall (Ivan) of Ellington, Joanna Henry (Claude) of Roanoke; brother, Kinney Widener of Bluefield, WV; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor George Schutte officiating.
The family will receive guests beginning at 12:30 p.m., an hour prior to the service. Interment at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George to follow the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.